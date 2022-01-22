Who will 49ers play in the NFC Championship?

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers outlasted the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in the Divisional Round, winning by a final score of 13-10. Robbie Gould kicked a field goal as time expired to secure the win.

The 49ers are the No. 6 seed, which means they’ll travel to face the winner of Sunday’s Rams-Bucs game. The 49ers beat the Rams twice this season, including in Week 18 to secure their playoff berth. The 49ers have not played the Bucs this season, although the Tom Brady vs. his childhood team storylines would be prevalent with that matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened up lookahead lines for the NFC and AFC Championship Games prior to Saturday’s games. They opened the 49ers as three-point underdogs against both the Bucs and Rams. Total points was installed at 48.5 for both games. We’ll see updated lookahead lines before Rams-Bucs kicks off on Sunday.