Derrick Henry prop bets to consider for Titans RB vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will have their star running back Derrick Henry back on the field on Saturday afternoon for their Divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He hasn’t seen the field since leaving with a foot injury in Week 8. Henry fought his way back in time for a potential postseason run, and there are plenty of ways to bet on how he performs as he gets back into the flow of the offense.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Derrick Henry prop bets: Bengals vs. Titans

Over 83.5 rushing yards (-115)

Usually, Derrick Henry is going into the playoffs after seeing a much larger workload down the stretch than any running back in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see how he plays right out of the gate. I expect he will immediately jump to the front of the line for a massive workload with at least 20 rushing attempts. If he gets to that number, he’s going over this rushing yardage total.

Scores a touchdown (-190)

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Titans team total at 25.5 for this games, which means oddsmakers expect Tennessee to score at least three touchdowns. You will have to risk a bit to get much of anything in return, but there’s a great chance Henry finds himself in the end zone. In eight games this season, he has 10 touchdowns, and he should increase that number.

Under 9.5 receiving yards (-110)

Maybe Derrick Henry is more of a freak of nature than we thought and he will return to game action after a few months off and have a full workload. But if he will be limited in any way, it would likely come on passing downs. Henry was held without a single reception in a game twice this season, and it’s a solid bet that could happen once again on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.