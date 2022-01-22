Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Bucks on Saturday

While most Wisconsinites will be preoccupied with the NFL playoff showdown between the Packers and 49ers at Lambeau Field, others can look forward to the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

Milwaukee (29-19) survived a seesaw battle with the Bulls last night, emerging victorious in a 94-90 win. Both teams shot under 40% from the field in this struggle but the Bucks were able to get the jump inside, outscoring the Bulls 42-20 in the paint. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 30 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Sacramento (18-29) came out on the losing end of a 133-131 track meet with the Pistons on Wednesday. This offensive explosion was settled in the final minute when Cory Joseph buried the go-ahead jumper to put the Pistons on top. Terence Davis put up 35 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 233.5.

Kings vs. Bucks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +10

Milwaukee is 7-13 against the spread this season as a home favorite and 2-6 when having no rest. Sacramento has had a few days off and will be game to bring the fight to the defending champs. Take the points with the Kings.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Sacramento is giving up 115.7 points a game in its last 10 outings. Even when playing the back end of a back-to-back, Milwaukee should get enough offensively to push the over.

