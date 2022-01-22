 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

By Nick Simon
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Saturday night NBA slate brings us a showdown in northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland (27-19) had its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, falling 117-104 at the Bulls. The Cavs had control in the first quarter but quickly fell behind as they suffered a setback on the road. Lauri Markannen had 28 points and seven rebounds in the loss, Darius Garland had 20 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City (14-31) dropped its fourth straight game last night, falling 121-98 at the Hornets. The Thunder shot under 40% from the field and was never in the contest as Charlotte cruised to an easy victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the loss.

Cleveland enters the game as a 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 220.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -12

These two teams met one week ago, a 107-102 Cavs victory in Oklahoma City. Cleveland is 14-6-1 against the spread at home and with a rest advantage over the lowly Thunder, it should be able to handle business and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 220

Both teams have been incredibly under-friendly this year and OKC consistently struggles to crack 100 points. Bank on the under here.

