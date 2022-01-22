Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA slate brings us a showdown in northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland (27-19) had its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, falling 117-104 at the Bulls. The Cavs had control in the first quarter but quickly fell behind as they suffered a setback on the road. Lauri Markannen had 28 points and seven rebounds in the loss, Darius Garland had 20 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City (14-31) dropped its fourth straight game last night, falling 121-98 at the Hornets. The Thunder shot under 40% from the field and was never in the contest as Charlotte cruised to an easy victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the loss.

Cleveland enters the game as a 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 220.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -12

These two teams met one week ago, a 107-102 Cavs victory in Oklahoma City. Cleveland is 14-6-1 against the spread at home and with a rest advantage over the lowly Thunder, it should be able to handle business and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 220

Both teams have been incredibly under-friendly this year and OKC consistently struggles to crack 100 points. Bank on the under here.

