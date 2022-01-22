Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Suns on Saturday

The top team in the Western Conference will be in action tonight as the Phoenix Suns play host to the Indiana Pacers for a Saturday night showdown.

Phoenix (35-9) extended its winning streak to five on Thursday when taking down the Mavericks for a 109-101 victory. The Suns trailed by eight after the third but turned up late with 35 points in the fourth quarter to pull ahead for the win. Devin Booker had 28 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Chris Paul put up 20 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds.

Indiana (17-29) continues its west coast road trip and pulled off a 121-117 overtime upset of the Warriors on Thursday. Justin Holiday came up big with a three-pointer with five seconds left to send the game to OT and the Pacers were able to get the jump on the Warriors for the win. Chris Duarte dropped 27 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Phoenix enters the game as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 220.

Pacers vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +11.5

Indiana is 11-5 against the spread as a road underdog this season and has been feisty during this road trip. The Pacers lost by 18 the last time these two teams met on January 14 but with Deandre Ayton out, they should cover.

Over/Under: Over 220

With a day of rest, both teams should get loose offensively and trigger the over here.

