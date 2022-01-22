Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 22

There’s only three games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which makes for a somewhat condensed injury report. The league’s health and safety protocols are fairly empty these days, which is good news for the teams and players as the key stretch of the season starts. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 22

Tyrese Haliburton (conditioning) TBD

Haliburton cleared protocols and his availability will be based on conditioning. If he’s unable to go, look for De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell to continue taking most of the backcourt minutes for the Kings.

Josh Giddey (ankle) expected to play

Tre Mann (conditioning) TBD

Giddey limped to the locker room Friday but returned to the game, so he should be good to play Saturday but might be on a minutes limit. Mann, another key rotation piece of the future for Oklahoma City, will suit up if his conditioning is good.

Lamar Stephens (knee) probable

Rajon Rondo (hamstring) game-time decision

Stevens should be good to play, while Rondo is a game-time call. In either case, Darius Garland, Lauri Markkenen and Cedi Osman will be the primary players on the court at those positions.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Caris LeVert (calf) questionable

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) OUT

Myles Turner (foot) OUT

It’s a long injury report for the Pacers, who are looking to make some big moves ahead of the trade deadline. Brogdon and LeVert could take the floor but it seems unlikely. Look for Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday and Isaiah Jackson to be the best values in fantasy/DFS lineups, with the rookie big man being a great play with Sabonis and Turner out.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT

Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and has been ruled out. JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith will be the main big men for Phoenix in this game and could have a favorable matchup against the rookie Jackson.