Trevor Keels: Status of Duke guard for game against Syracuse on Saturday

We take a look at what it means for the Blue Devils here.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski gives instructions to guard Trevor Keels during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Update 11:55 a.m. Keels is officially out of today’s game.

The status of Duke freshman Trevor Keels appears to be doubtful, as he’s not warming up with his teammates at Cameron Indoor Stadium for today’s game against Syracuse just 40 minutes before tip-off.

Keels was rolled up on on the second half after being called for a foul in Duke’s 79-78 overtime loss to Florida State in Tallahassee on Tuesday night. While he was able to walk after the game, he appears to not be a full go as of now.

Keels averages 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in his freshman season, and has been a key piece for the No. 6 team in the country. If there’s an ACC game the Blue Devils could get through without him, it’s against a scrambling Syracuse team that’s struggling to defend anyone this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blue Devils are listed as a 12-point favorite. The line opened with Duke as a 11.5-point favorite The total sits at 154.

