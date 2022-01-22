James Akinjo: Status of Baylor guard for game vs. Oklahoma, Jeremy Sochan

The biggest question in the Big 12 today is the status of James Akinjo, the leading scorer for the No. 5 Baylor Bears against the Oklahoma Sooners today at 3:00 p.m.

Akinjo is dealing with a tailbone injury and could miss his second straight game. He is listed as a game time decision for today’s contest, but his services will be needed on the road against a reeling Sooners team that lost three straight and is in desperate need of a win. Akinjo is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 assists per game so far this year.

Teammate Jeremy Sochan is also a game time decision for BU as he recovers from an ankle issue. Sochan has missed the last three games for the Bears, as the 6’9 forward averages 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

On the Oklahoma side, Ethan Chargois is expected to miss the game with an ankle injury.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 3.5-point favorites. The line opened with Baylor as a 3-point favorite. The total sits at 137.5.