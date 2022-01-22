Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful Saturday vs. Kings due to knee injury

The Milwaukee Bucks come into Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings looking to get another victory after a win Friday over the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo will not take part in the contest due to a knee issue. He’s officially listed as doubtful.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

The Greek Freak likely aggravated a minor knee problem at some point in the Friday game against Chicago, so it makes sense for the Bucks to be overly cautious. We’ve seen Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine and Anthony Davis all suffer knee injuries this season and the Bucks don’t need to add Antetokounmpo to that list.

Fantasy basketball impact

Look for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to see more scoring opportunities. Jordan Nwora, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton become value plays with Antetokounmpo sitting out.

Betting impact

The Bucks are still likely to be favored over the Kings, so there’s no reason to back off Milwaukee even with Antetokounmpo out. The Bucks have navigated a myriad of injury issues well this season, so they’ll be ready to go even with their star out.