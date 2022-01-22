TyTy Washington leaves court with injury in Kentucky vs. Auburn game

Kentucky Wildcats point guard TyTy Washington went down with an apparent ankle injury on Saturday afternoon in the first half of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Auburn Tigers.

This is the play that happened with 8:20 to go in the opening stanza, and he still hasn’t returned.

Is TyTy Washington the next Kentucky star to master that mid range floater pic.twitter.com/vIk21XxPCx — Thiago (@TScabbia) January 22, 2022

Washington is one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country, averaging 14.2 points per game on better than 50% shooting, as well as 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per outing. The Wildcats have won four straight in SEC play and are one of the hotter teams in the country, but are facing their toughest test of the season so far against the No. 2 Tigers on the road.

Washington had six points before going down, but his status for the second half will be a big factor in the winner on the floor and on the odds boards. UK closed as a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kentucky leads 29-25 with 1:45 left in the first half. More to come.