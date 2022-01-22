Bulls guard Alex Caruso suffered fractured wrist Friday, out 6-8 weeks

The Chicago Bulls sustained yet another injury blow in their backcourt Saturday when it was revealed Alex Caruso suffered a wrist fracture in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The fracture came on a flagrant foul from Grayson Allen, which both Caruso and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan commented on after the game. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Caruso is likely to require surgery. According to Shams Charania, he’ll be out 6-8 weeks.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2022

With Caruso down, the Bulls have lost three key backcourt players. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine are also sidelined, although the latter seems to be dealing with more of a day-to-day issue than a long-term setback.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White will take on an even bigger role with Caruso out. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will continue to be the focal points of the offense, but Dosunmu and White will be integral to keeping Chicago at the top of the East while key players are out.