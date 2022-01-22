A.J. Dillon questionable to return vs. 49ers with chest injury

Update: Dillon is officially questionable to return with a chest injury.

Injury update: #Packers RB AJ Dillon (chest) is questionable to return. #SFvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 23, 2022

The Green Bay Packers might be without running back A.J. Dillon for the rest of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dillon took a hit on a kickoff return and immediately went to the sidelines. He’s being looked at by trainers.

Ugh, AJ Dillon banged up on the kickoff return — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 23, 2022

Dillon has the game’s lone touchdown up to this point, but it’ll likely be Aaron Jones for the majority of the game if the second-year player cannot return. The Packers have not been able to manage much outside of the touchdown drive, so this could be a tough break for the Packers if they find themselves in a short-yardage spot.

If Dillon is ruled out, Patrick Taylor would likely take over as the secondary running back. It’s unknown how much preparation he’s had with the first team but he’s next in line for carries if Dillon cannot return.