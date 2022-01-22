 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A.J. Dillon questionable to return vs. 49ers with chest injury

A.J. Dillon suffered an injury in the Divisional round of 2022 NFL playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Running back A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Update: Dillon is officially questionable to return with a chest injury.

The Green Bay Packers might be without running back A.J. Dillon for the rest of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dillon took a hit on a kickoff return and immediately went to the sidelines. He’s being looked at by trainers.

Dillon has the game’s lone touchdown up to this point, but it’ll likely be Aaron Jones for the majority of the game if the second-year player cannot return. The Packers have not been able to manage much outside of the touchdown drive, so this could be a tough break for the Packers if they find themselves in a short-yardage spot.

If Dillon is ruled out, Patrick Taylor would likely take over as the secondary running back. It’s unknown how much preparation he’s had with the first team but he’s next in line for carries if Dillon cannot return.

