Bengals defeat Titans on last second field goal to move on to the AFC Championship

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks at the scoreboard in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals passing game looked great for Joe Burrow and company, but Burrow was constantly harassed by the Titans defense. Tennessee ended up tying a playoff record with nine sacks, but the Bengals were still able to come out victorious in the end on a last-second Evan McPherson field goal.

Sacks and turnovers were the name of the game, as Burrow was constantly taken down, but untimely turnovers by the Titans ended up dooming them to a loss. The return of Derrick Henry wasn’t enough to overcome three interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, with the killer pick came with just 20 seconds left on the clock in a tie ball game.

Burrow was able to hit rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase for a 19-yard receptions to get them in McPherson’s range and he did the rest, nailing a 52-yard field goal to send the Bengals to either Buffalo or Kansas City next week.

