Titans defense ties single game postseason sack record vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans were all over Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Saturday’s Divisional round game and made claim to some history in the process.

With nine sacks, the Titans defense tied the single-game postseason record for sacks in a game. They joined the 1966 Buffalo Bills, the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, the 1986 Cleveland Browns, and the 1993 Kansas City Chiefs to accomplish the feat. With their loss, they join that aforementioned Bills team as the only ones to record nine sacks in a postseason game and still lose.

The top-seeded Titans defense wreaked havoc on the Bengals’ offensive line from the word go, consistently applying pressure to the former No. 1 overall pick. Jeffery Simmons himself came away with three sacks as some started to revisit Cincinnati’s decision to draft wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell in this past draft.

It wasn’t enough, however, as Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s third interception of the day led to Burrow getting his team into field goal range and allowing for Evan McPherson to boot them right into the AFC Championship game.

Burrow is just the second QB to win a playoff game after being sacked at least 8 times. The other was Donovan McNabb with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers in 2003.