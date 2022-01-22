Will the Bengals be favorites or underdogs in the AFC Championship Game?

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Nashville and stunned the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the Divisional Round. Evan McPherson booted a field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a 19-16 victory and advance them to the AFC Championship Game.

Next Sunday, the Bengals will travel to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs host the Bills tomorrow in the final game of the Divisional Round. The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite against the Bills at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prior to Saturday’s games, DraftKings posted lookahead lines for next week’s possible AFC and NFC title game matchups. The official opening line will arrive Sunday evening, but in the meantime, the Bengals were posted as 6.5-point underdogs against both teams. For comparison, the Titans were installed as 3.5-point underdogs against the Bills and 4.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. It’s worth noting that while Cincinnati will travel next week, the Titans would have been playing at home as the No. 1 seed.

The Bengals did not play the Bills this season, but did beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17.