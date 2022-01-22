Evan McPherson called his shot before drilling the game-winning field goal vs. the Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 AFC Championship Game. It wasn’t a pretty game, and one could easily argue Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was the player of the game. He converted all four of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder late in the second quarter and then a 52-yarder as time expired.

McPherson had ice in his veins throughout, and he made that clear late. Joe Burrow told the media after the game that McPherson took a couple warm-up kicks before the game-winner and then told backup QB Brandon Allen, “Well, looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship Game.”

Confidence is critical for a kicker, especially in that kind of situation. McPherson has converted eight straight field goals in the playoffs between the Wild Card and Divisional Round and is just one more thing going right for the emerging Bengals.