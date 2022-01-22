Deebo Samuel injures leg late in fourth quarter vs. Packers [UPDATE]

Fourth quarter update: Samuel limped off the field after converting a first down in the final minute of the fourth quarter. It’s unclear what the injury is but he hopped off in a hurry. UPDATE: He had two trainers help him off and he wasn’t putting weight on the foot.

The San Francisco 49ers have relied heavily on wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and now they might be stuck without him. Samuel made a 12-yard catch-and-run only to injure himself on the play. He got up after the play to leave the field but then went down to one knee and trainers came out to look at him.

UPDATE: Samuel took a big hit to his right side on the play and appears to have injured his shoulder or upper arm. He was able to walk off under his own power but looked to be in pain. It’s worth noting he did not go into the blue medical tent.

UPDATE: Samuel has returned to the game on the 49ers next drive. This will be something to track, but he’s well enough to get on the field.