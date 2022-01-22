49ers use special teams touchdown, late field goal to edge Packers 13-10 in divisional round

The San Francisco 49ers are going back to the NFC championship game. After struggling to muster much offensively for the majority of the game in snowy conditions at Lambeau Field, the 49ers managed to get a punt block touchdown and set up a late field goal try. Robbie Gould continued his brilliance, hitting the game-winning kick to send the Green Bay Packers crashing out of the postseason in a 13-10 win for the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel made a key conversion on third down late with the Packers out of timeouts to set up a closer kick and wind the clock down. Jimmy Garoppolo made some errors early in the game but eventually was able to make enough plays to keep the offense in the contest.

On the flip side, the Packers failed to do much outside of their touchdown drive. Mason Crosby’s kick at the end of the first half was blocked, which was yet another special teams disaster for the Packers. League MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers failed to spread the ball around and wasn’t able to hit the big plays when it mattered. He had to watch the final minutes from the sidelines.