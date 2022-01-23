Opening odds for AFC, NFC Conference final games in 2022 NFL Playoffs

It has been a wild weekend of Divisional Round football and we are getting matchups set for next weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and we’re awaiting the result of the final Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to determine the AFC matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals advanced and will travel to face the winner of Bills-Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened odds for the 2022 NFC Championship Game and the Rams are installed as 3.5-point favorites. Total points is installed at 47.5. The Rams are -180 favorites and the 49ers are +155 underdogs. Earlier in the weekend, DK offered a lookahead line that had the 49ers as a field goal underdog.

We won’t get a fresh line for Bengals-Chiefs/Bills until the end of the Chiefs-Bills game, but in the meantime, we have a lookahead line that closed just before kickoff. The Bengals would be a 6-point underdog against the Bills and a 6.5-point underdog against the Chiefs.

Here’s the list of opening odds for the 2022 AFC and NFC Conference title games as of early Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

Lookahead point spread: Bills -6

Lookahead point total: 50.5

Lookahead moneyline: Bills -275, Bengals +220

Lookahead point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Lookahead point total: 51.5

Lookahead moneyline: Chiefs -290, Bengals +230

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.