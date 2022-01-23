How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

The Buffalo Bills will hit the road for the AFC Divisional round matchup this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS, but there are still plenty of options to watch the game through streaming services if you’ve already cut the chord. CBS will stream the game on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -125, Bills +105

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.