Anthony Firkser fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans TE in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Tight end Anthony Firkser was one of the big sleeper tight ends in fantasy this season. He was expected to take on a significant role with Jonnu Smith signing with the New England Patriots. However, that was not the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser ($3,100)

In 15 games, Firkser had 34 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were scored in the final two games of the season. In Week 18, against the Texans, Firsker had 56 yards which were the most of the season for him.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focused on stopping Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. I still don't see Firkser doing much at all. The Bengals rank 27th in the NFL allowing just 15.4 points per game by DraftKings DFS rules.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he’s extremely cheap, there are much better options out there. I would recommend playing someone else.