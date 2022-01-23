Matthew Stafford fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams QB in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a solid leader of the offense throughout the season. We’ll go over his viability as an option within you DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford ($6,200)

Stafford has averaged 21.9 DFS points throughout the year and performed above his average last Monday against the Cardinals. He threw for 202 yards and a touchdown through the air and also ran for a score on the ground to earn 24.28 fantasy points.

That performance also ended a streak of four games where he threw at least one interception.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford has immense value as the third-cheapest option among all starting quarterbacks in the divisional round this weekend. Stafford has had a high floor but a low ceiling as a fantasy option this year and facing an opportunistic Bucs defense, he’s bound to throw an interception or two and bring down his numbers. Sit Stafford.