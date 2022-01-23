Tom Brady fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs QB in the Divisional round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Tom Brady kicked off his playoff run in style last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will now try to carry that momentum over against a tougher opponent in the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady ($6,800)

Brady had an efficient performance under center last week against the Eagles, where he completed 29-of-37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The ageless wonder scored 18.8 fantasy points in the 16-point win at home.

However, that won’t cut it against the Rams’ defense, which was clicking on all cylinders on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The last time the Buccaneers played the Rams in Week 3, Brady threw for a season-high 432 yards and one touchdown (31.7 fantasy points).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you want to load up at wide receiver, then Brady at $6,800 would not be a bad bargain. He does not have his full complement of wide receivers with Chris Godwin hurt and Antonio Brown not on the team anymore. However, he still has tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans, which can give any defense problems on any given Sunday.