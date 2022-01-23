Leonard Fournette fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs RB in the Divisional round?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in a continuation of Divisional round weekend, with both teams hoping to get some key players back for the playoff run. One of those players is Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, who missed the last three games of the regular season and last Sunday’s Wild Card game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette ($5,700)

Fournette was a monster in last year’s postseason and has taken over as the team’s lead running back. Ronald Jones is not expected to play Sunday, so Fournette is bound to get significant volume. Giovani Bernard found the end zone last week and with Playoff Lenny back, he’s only going to be involved on passing downs. That means even more touches for Fournette, who is a pretty competent receiver himself.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this price, Fournette is a no-brainer start in playoff fantasy football and DFS contests.