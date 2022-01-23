Ke’Shawn Vaughn fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs RB in the Divisional round?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passed the first test of its title defense last Sunday when blasting the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Their next test will come on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams come to town for the Divisional round.

Bucs running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn had a solid day in the ground in last week’s victory over the Eagles. We’ll go over his viability as an option for your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn ($4,700)

Vaughn took 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown last Sunday, earning DFS users 14.2 fantasy points in the process. With both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II out with injury, the second-year running back out of Vanderbilt mostly split carries with Giovani Bernard as the Bucs ran away with the blowout victory.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fournette has been activated off injured reserve for Sunday, meaning Vaughn takes a backseat in a backup role. For that, DFS users should sit him this week.