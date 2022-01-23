 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giovani Bernard fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs RB in the Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Giovani Bernard ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Rams in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in a rematch of a regular-season contest with significantly higher stakes. This meeting with determine a spot in the NFC championship game, with the Bucs looking to defend their Super Bowl crown while the Rams hope to get to a home Super Bowl. One player Tampa Bay will be relying on in this game is backup running back Giovani Bernard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Giovani Bernard ($5,000)

Bernard hasn’t seen much work outside of third downs and obvious passing situations. He was brought into this team to fill the “James White role” for Tom Brady. It hasn’t quite worked out that way, due to injuries and Leonard Fournette’s emergence as a true all-around running back. With Fournette back, it’s hard to see Bernard taking on a huge role even with the injuries Tampa Bay has.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If he wasn’t priced slightly below Fournette ($5,700), Bernard would carry more value. However, he’s not worth playing at this cost. You’re better off forking over the extra salary for Fournette’s volume.

