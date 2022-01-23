Mike Evans fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Divisional round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans had a productive game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Evans will now have to go up against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense for the second time this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans ($6,800)

Evans was on another level last week in the Bucs’ 31-15 win over the Eagles. The veteran wide receiver had nine receptions (10 targets) for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also had 29.7 fantasy points, making it the second-straight week that he posted 20 or more fantasy points.

In the Bucs’ first meeting against the Rams, Evans was held without a touchdown, but still had eight receptions (10 targets) for 106 yards and 21.6 fantasy points. The Rams are ranked 25th against WRs (OPRK) this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At $6800, Evans should be a lock for many DFS lineups as he’ll get a ton of targets towards his way. Him and Gronkowski are the top-two offensive weapons for Brady.