Tyler Johnson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Divisional round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson made a couple of catches in last week’s game against the Eagles. Johnson will look to build off that outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Tyler Johnson ($3,700)

With the Bucs missing Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, it means that receivers such as Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr., and Breshad Perriman have to step up. The second-year wide receiver had two receptions (three targets) for 30 yards and 5.0 fantasy points against the Eagles.

When the Bucs played the Rams back in Week 3, Johnson had a solid game with three receptions (six targets) for 63 yards and 9.3 fantasy points. This season, the Rams are allowing 38.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson’s value is pretty accurate, however, I think DFS players can find better options such as Jauan Jennings ($3,400), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ($3,800), and Van Jefferson at ($4,200).