Tyler Johnson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Tyler Johnson ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Rams in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) gains yards after the catch against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson made a couple of catches in last week’s game against the Eagles. Johnson will look to build off that outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Tyler Johnson ($3,700)

With the Bucs missing Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, it means that receivers such as Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr., and Breshad Perriman have to step up. The second-year wide receiver had two receptions (three targets) for 30 yards and 5.0 fantasy points against the Eagles.

When the Bucs played the Rams back in Week 3, Johnson had a solid game with three receptions (six targets) for 63 yards and 9.3 fantasy points. This season, the Rams are allowing 38.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson’s value is pretty accurate, however, I think DFS players can find better options such as Jauan Jennings ($3,400), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ($3,800), and Van Jefferson at ($4,200).

