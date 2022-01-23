Rob Gronkowski fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs TE in the Divisional round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of Tom Brady’s primary options in the passing game last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gronkowski will once again be a top offensive target on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski ($5,800)

Gronkowski made a few plays in last week’s win against the Eagles with five receptions (six targets) for 31 yards and a touchdown. For his efforts, the veteran tight end produced 14.1 fantasy points, making it the third-straight game that he had double-digit fantasy points.

When the Buccaneers last played the Rams, Gronkowski had four receptions (eight targets) for 55 yards and 9.5 fantasy points before exiting the game with an injury. The Rams are ranked 11th against tight ends (OPRK) this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gronkowski is valued right behind Travis Kelce ($6,500) for tight ends in DFS this weekend. If you do not load up on wide receivers, then you should think about putting Gronk into your lineup.