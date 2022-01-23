Cameron Brate fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs TE in the Divisional round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran tight end Cameron Brate had a few catches in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brate will look to be a factor in the Divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate ($2,700)

Brate did not find the end zone in last week’s game against the Eagles, but he still found a way to record three receptions (three targets) for 29 yards and 5.9 fantasy points. With the Buccaneers not having Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown, Brate will be called upon to be a factor in the passing game.

When the Buccaneers last played the Rams, the veteran tight end had four receptions (five targets) for 35 yards and 7.5 fantasy points in Week 3. Los Angeles’ defense is giving up 12.1 fantasy points per game and four touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brate is slotted in at the right value when you look at the other backup tight ends in DFS. He has value if he can score a touchdown, but that’s about it.