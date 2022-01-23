Cam Akers fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams RB in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams running back Cam Akers is still getting back into the swing of things after returning from an Achilles injury. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers ($5,500)

After receiving just a few carries in his Week 18 return, Akers got plenty of work during the Wild Card game last Monday. He had 17 carries for 55 rushing yards on the ground and caught one target for 40 yards in the win. That earned him a total 10.5 fantasy points in DFS.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Akers is going to continue to get reps but with the presence of Sony Michel and the task of facing a difficult Bucs run defense, it’d be best to sit him.