Sony Michel fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams RB in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams running back Sony Michel has been a solid contributor to the offense all season long. We’ll go over his viability as an option within your DraftKings Daily Fantasy linuep this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel ($5,300)

Michel had 13 carries for 59 rushing yards in the team’s big victory over the Cardinals last Monday, earning DFS users just 5.8 fantasy points in the process. It was his second straight game of recording under six fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The presence of Cam Akers being back in the linuep has cut into Michel’s numbers as a solo back. With that and the specter of running up against a tough Bucs run defense, it’d be best to sit Michel.