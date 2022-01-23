Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been the best all around receiver in the league this year and flexed that a little bit in last Monday’s win. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp ($8,600)

Kupp caught five of seven targets for 61 receiving yards and a touchdown, pulling in 17.1 fantasy points on DFS. It was actually his lowest fantasy total since Week 5 but still a solid outing nonetheless.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp hauled in nine of 12 targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns in their victory over the Bucs in Week 3. Kupp is most likely going to be heavily targeted by Matthew Stafford in this matchup. He’s the highest priced fantasy option this week but he’ll be worth the cost. Start him.