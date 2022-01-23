Odell Beckham Jr. fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did well for himself in his first postseason game against the Cardinals last Monday. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. ($5,300)

OBJ earned 17 fantasy points last week, catching four targets for 54 receiving yards and touchdown, also throwing a pass for 40 yards in the win. He’s carved out a role for himself even with the presence of Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown in six of his last eight games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham Jr. will find a way to make some kind of impact in this game, even with Kupp commanding most of the targets. Start him.