Van Jefferson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Van Jefferson ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams wide receiver Van Jerfferson has been a solid contributor to the Rams offense all season long. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson ($4,200)

Jefferson caught a single target for 41 receiving yards in the Wild Card round last Monday, earning just 5.1 fantasy points. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and has been held in check over the past month, producing just one 10+ point performance in his last five outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson is starting to be really crowded out by Kupp and OBJ in terms of targets. For that, sit him.

