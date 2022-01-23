Tyler Higbee fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams TE in the Divisional round?

The Los Angeles Rams passed its Wild Card round test in a big way, pummeling the Arizona Cardinals for a 34-11 victory on Monday. They now face the challenge of heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Divisional round on Sunday.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been another solid option within the offense all year long. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee ($4,000)

Higbee caught three of four targets for 46 receiving yards against the Cardinals last Monday. This was a step down from his performance the week prior where he caught two touchdowns and earned 23.5 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bucs defense have only given up 862 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season. Higbee most likely won’t make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, so sit him.