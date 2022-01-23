How much will the winner of the American Express win in 2022

The 2022 American Express comes to a close on Sunday, with Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon tied for the lead at -18 entering the last 18 holes of play. But neither player has ever won a PGA Tour event before, so there’s more on the line than even the seven-figure paycheck that goes with the trophy.
This event also gives the winning player a two-plus year Tour exemption, a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship, and plenty of other goodies such as entry into the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January. And there is also the actual dollars involved.
The prize pool gives the PGA Tour standard to the winner of 18% of the $7.6 million on offer. For even the least of the professional players participating in Sunday’s final round, a cool $15,580 for four rounds of golf isn’t too shabby either.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from SI.
