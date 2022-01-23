How to watch Rams vs. Bucs in the Divisional round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

After an utter demolishing of their NFC West rival in the Wild Card Round, the Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game will be broadcast live on NBC, but for those who have cut the chord, there are still several options to tune into the game via streaming services. NBC will stream the game on NBC Live Stream site and on the NBC app, but that requires a cable log-in. You can also watch it on Peacock or the Peacock App. Not a fan of those options? No worries — the games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Rams +130, Buccaneers -150

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.