Best value lineup strategy for Rams vs. Bucs in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

The defending Super Bowl champs take on the a team in the Los Angeles Rams who they lost to early in the season. The good news is that they will be back home and they have been playing well, but the Rams do have fire power to keep up with Tampa Bay if they are hitting on all cylinders.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Rams vs. Bucs: DraftKings Showdown values

Tyler Johnson, WR, $2,200

The Buccaneers wide receivers are somewhat cursed this season and the latest is Breshad Perriman, who was starting, but will miss this matchup with a back injury. Cyril Grayson will also miss, so they are very thin at the position after Mike Evans. They could lean on the tight ends, but Johnson is the most likely big play guy after Evans.

Van Jefferson, WR, $4,800

Jefferson hasn’t been doing much as he is behind Odell Beckham Jr. and of Course Cooper Kupp, but there’s a good chance the Rams have to throw more than they’d like this weekend, and I expect Jefferson gets an uptick in usage.

Buccaneers D/ST, $3,600

I don’t love this play, but I also think there is upside here that could hit in GPPs. The Rams were extremely effective on the ground last weekend and that could change this weekend. If it does, Matthew Stafford won’t have the advantage as often and could be forced into bad throws.