Best value lineup strategy for Bills vs. Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

To wrap up the Divisional Round, the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills will play the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. These two teams played earlier this season, where the Bills defeated the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead in Week 5.

This game also features a ton of stars such as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends on which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Bills vs. Chiefs DraftKings Showdown values

Gabriel Davis, WR, $5,200

The second-year wide receiver did not have that many catches, but he made sure to score a touchdown in the Bills’ 47-17 rout over the Patriots. Davis had two receptions (three targets) for 41 yards and 12.1 fantasy points. It was the first time since Week 15 that the young wide receiver scored double-digit fantasy points.

When these two teams last played in Week 5, Davis only had one reception for 16 yards. He will likely not have just one catch in Sunday night’s playoff game, especially with the Chiefs looking to stop Diggs and Knox.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, $5,000

Sanders was another one of the Bills’ receivers that found his way into the end zone last week against the New England Patriots. The veteran wideout had two receptions (three targets) for 36 yards and 11.6 fantasy points. It was the first time since Week 5 against the Chiefs that Sanders scored a touchdown.

Speaking of that game, Sanders had three receptions (five targets) for 54 yards and two touchdowns (20.4 fantasy points). The Chiefs are ranked 24th against WRs (OPRK) this season and will be primarily worried about Diggs and Knox. Therefore, it will be up to Sanders find the holes in Kansas City’s zone and be another threat.

Byron Pringle, WR, $4,800

Pringle stepped up once again for the Chiefs, pulling in five receptions (seven targets) for 37 yards and two touchdowns. For his efforts, the young wide receiver scored 20.7 fantasy points, making it the third time in the last four games he scored double-digit fantasy points.

When he hasn’t scored touchdowns, Pringle has been a reliable receiver with at least three or more receptions in the Chiefs’ last five games. The Bills will have their focus on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, meaning it’s another chance for Pringle or someone else to make a play.