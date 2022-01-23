NFL DFS picks, Bills-Chiefs DraftKings Showdown strategy for Divisional round game

The final game of the divisional round is a doozy. The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Buffalo Bills to town, in what could be a parade of touchdowns. Kickoff for this game is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Let’s take a look at it from a DFS Showdown perspective.

Bills vs. Chiefs DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

The Bills are heading into this one with a clean bill of health. Only one player showed up on the Wednesday injury report, defensive end Mario Addison who was limited in practice.

Despite some lingering concerns, the Chiefs had Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edward-Helaire and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were all full participants in practice on Wednesday. Running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton did not practice.

Captain’s chair picks

Josh Allen, QB, Bills — $18,000

Allen is kind of a chalky pick, but he’s just so dang consistent. All he did last week against the Patriots was throw for five touchdowns. Not too bad considering that the Patriots had the second-best pass defense. The Chiefs' pass defense is not quite as impressive.

The last time these two played, back in Week 5, Allen threw three touchdowns and ran in another one.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs — $13,500

The thing that worries me most about this game is that the last time these two teams played each other, the Bills held the Chiefs to just 20 points. But that was Week 5; the Chiefs have dialed in since then. Still, look for Kelce to be the most consistent player again. He led the team last week with 108 yards and a touchdown. He had 57 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in Week 5, not bad considering the Bills have been the league’s best team at limiting tight ends.

Value Plays

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills — $8,800

Making Singletary their unquestioned No. 1 running back has been one of the better moves the Bills have made this season. Last week, he had 81 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against the Patriots. The Bills are committed to running the ball, and that means feeding Singletary.

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs — $5,400

Pringle’s seen a notable uptick in his usage with the Chiefs lately. In the regular-season finale, he had eight targets, catching five for 56 yards. Last week, he tied Kelce for the team lead with seven targets. He caught five of them for 37 yards and two touchdowns. At this salary, you can’t afford not to get him into your lineup.