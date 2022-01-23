Betting Bills-Chiefs against the spread in the Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs matchup for the second time this season and for the fourth time over the last two seasons. This Divisional round matchup could end up being the best matchup out of all the remaining games in the NFL, as these two teams have the talent to both be considered Super Bowl favorites.

The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season, including in the AFC Championship, but the Bills were able to beat them early on in the regular season this year. The Chiefs weren’t playing their best at the time, but after both teams went scorched earth in the Wild Card round, they appear to be playing some of their best football of the season.

Bills vs. Chiefs spread pick: Chiefs -2.5

The Chiefs are at home and hold a slight edge in the odds, but this could be considered a pick’em game on a neutral field. The Bills don’t have any mental barriers to beating the Chiefs, as they did so in Week 5, but they also beat a team that had yet to find their groove.

The Chiefs found ways to win games even when their offense was sputtering and now their defense has improved in a big way in the second half of the season. Add that to their offense improving as well, and I expect the Chiefs to win by at least a field goal at home.

