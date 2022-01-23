Betting Rams-Bucs against the spread in the Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to Florida for a divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams looked good last week, turning aside the Arizona Cardinals with no problems, but their recent struggles are hard to ignore when it comes to picking this one. On the other side of the field, the Buccaneers have been one of the league’s best teams down the stretch. Despite losing key players like Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay comes into this one with the NFL’s second-best offense, averaging more than 30 points per game. Their offense was ranked first overall using Football Outsiders DVOA metric for the regular season.

The Rams are three-point underdogs here, a familiar situation since they’ve been underdogs to the Bucs before.

Rams vs. Bucs spread pick: Buccaneers -3

The Rams have won each of their last five contests against the Buccaneers as underdogs, including a Week 3 showdown in Los Angeles. However, that might be the Rams’ most impressive win against playoff teams this season. They’re just 3-5 against teams that made the postseason, and two of those wins came against the Cardinals.

Despite the Rams’ recent success against the Bucs, Tampa Bay is a better bet here. They’re at home, they have a big edge at quarterback and a lot more breathing room in a close game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.