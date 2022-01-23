Betting the over/under for 49ers-Packers in the Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game set to air on FOX. The point total for this game is set at 47 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/under pick 49ers vs. Packers: OVER 47

This is a rematch from a Week 3 game in the regular season that saw the Packers come away with a 30-28 victory. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led another one of his famous fourth-quarter comebacks as kicker Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired to secure the win.

Green Bay is going to be coming out of their bye week that they earned as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco is coming off of a win in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the Cowboys playing pretty poorly throughout the game, they still scored a combined 40 points.

When it comes to this game, I am taking the over because even without Niners running back Eli Mitchell or wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerging into his role in the offense, they combined for 58 points in the first meeting of the season. You know that Rodgers and teammate Davante Adams are going to be hard to stop, and with the upgrades that the 49ers have seen from their offense as the regular season winded down, they will be just as exciting on offense. I think this one cruises past 47 total points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.