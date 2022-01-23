Betting the over/under for Rams-Bucs in the Divisional Round

If you like touchdowns and lots of them, you’ll definitely want to tune in for and NFC divisional showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. And if you’re thinking about plunking down a sawbuck or two on this one, the most obvious bet has to be the over/under.

Over/under pick, Rams vs. Bucs: OVER 48.5

The last time these two teams met, back in Week 3, they combined for more than 850 yards and 58 points. Since then, the Bucs’ defense has tightened things up a little, and they’ve only allowed more than 30 points twice since that game. But these are two of the best offenses in the league. Tampa Bay averages 30.1 points per game, second-best in the NFL, and the Rams are putting up an average of 27.1 points per game, seventh-best.

Since their last meeting, the Rams have added Odell Beckham Jr. to the wide receiver corps. He had a good game last week, catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown to help the Rams cruise past the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers have been dealing with some attrition lately, losing Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin before the end of the season. They didn’t have Leonard Fournette or Ronald Jones in the backfield last week, leaning on Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard to handle the ground game, but Fournette was back at practice on Wednesday.

This one’s happening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, where Bucs games have seen an average of 49.9 points. Overall, the total has gone over in 10 of Tampa Bay’s games this season; it’s happened nine times for the Rams.

