Betting the over/under for Bills-Chiefs in the Divisional Round

The curtain will drop on the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs with what should be an extremely entertaining duel between two of the best quarterbacks in the world. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here is how to bet this game’s over/under, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/under pick: Bills vs. Chiefs UNDER 54

For as much attention is being paid to these QBs — and rightfully so — let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Bills had the best defense in the NFL this season. They ranked first against the pass and allowed the fewest points and total yards per game. Even without cornerback Tre’Davious White, this is still a formidable group. On the other side, the Chiefs’ D has greatly improved from their first-half struggles; they have allowed just 16.5 points per game since Week 9. The Bills had their way with the Chiefs back in Week 5, winning 38-20. But KC was missing multiple significant contributors on defense in that game, namely defensive tackle Chris Jones. He’ll be ready to roll on Sunday night this time around.

While there should still be plenty of points in this game, both defenses are definitely good enough to keep it below this total.

