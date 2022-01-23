Dawson Knox fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills TE in the Divisional round?

There are a lot of impressive tight ends still playing as the NFL postseason winds into its second weekend. And with the likes of George Kittle and Travis Kelce still out there, Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills is sort of flying under the radar when it comes to fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox ($4,900)

Knox had a huge game last week against the New England Patriots. He led the Bills in all receiving categories in that one, catching five passes on five targets for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Knox has another great matchup this week when the Bills travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The last time these two teams met, back in Week 5, Knox finished that game with three catches on four targets for 117 yards, a season high, and a touchdown.

The Chiefs gave up nearly 900 yards and six touchdowns to tight ends during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are three tight ends with higher salaries than Knox in DraftKings leagues this week, making him a steal at the position. Start him.