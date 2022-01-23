Clyde Edwards-Helaire fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Buffalo Bills back to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday for the divisional round of the playoffs, with the home team looking to get some payback for a defeat at the hands of the Bills in the regular season. The Chiefs get starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back after he missed the wild-card game against the Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($5,200)

It’s hard to figure out anyone’s workload in this Kansas City backfield but Edwards-Helaire will likely retain his spot as the leader of the group with his return. He’s not going to be heavily involved in the passing game, so his value will come from redzone touches. In what could be a shootout, Edwards-Helaire should see enough volume to be a viable DFS play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this price, Edwards-Helaire is a solid fantasy/DFS play for the divisional round of the playoffs.