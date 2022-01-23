Darrel Williams fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get to a fourth consecutive AFC championship game when they face the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs hope they’ll have running back Darrel Williams available for the game. He’s officially listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams ($4,200)

Williams didn’t practice for two days before logging a limited practice Friday. He had a minimal role in Kansas City’s win over the Steelers, and it’s hard to see him taking on a big workload due to his injury and the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. If Williams does suit up, expect him to be used as a secondary option out of the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this price, Williams is not worth picking up Sunday in fantasy/DFS lineups. If he does play, his role will be hard to determine. The money is better spent elsewhere.