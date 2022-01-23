Derrick Gore fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet Sunday to close out the divisional round of the playoffs, with both teams hoping to make a trip back to the AFC title game. The Chiefs are going for a fourth straight AFC title game appearance, while the Bills attempt to make it back-to-back trips. The Chiefs will have Clyde Edwards-Helaire back, which impacts Derrick Gore’s status in fantasy and DFS contests.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore ($4,000)

Gore would’ve likely been picked to have an expanded role in the wild-card game against the Steelers with Edwards-Helaire out. However, the running back only got three carries and didn’t catch a pass. This backfield is confusing once you get past the top spot, so it’s hard to count on Gore to do anything meaningful Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gore is not worth starting in fantasy or DFS lineups, especially at this price point.